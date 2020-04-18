<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mallam Abba Kyari was buried Saturday morning at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, with scores of people at the graveside.

The burial ran counter to the statement by Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu that it would be strictly a private affair.

Prayer for the deceased was offered while the body was still inside the hearse that brought it.

Then after the burial rites, a second prayer was offered.

All the people at the graveyard wore face masks.

And the pallbearers were decked in Hazmat suits, in line with WHO and NCDC protocols.





Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Buhari since 2015, died in Lagos on Friday, from complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

His body arrived Abuja today for burial.

Kyari, a Kanuri from Bama went to the University of Warwick and the University of Cambridge, after his early education in Nigeria.

He qualified as a lawyer in Cambridge and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar in 1984.

He practised law for some years in the chambers of the father of Femi Fani-Kayode and later went to take up the job as editor of New Nigerian in 1988.

Kyari was commissioner for forestry in his native Borno State and later returned to Lagos.