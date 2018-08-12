No fewer than four operatives of Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) were killed on Saturday in Kaduna State by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The leader of the team, Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, confirmed the killings to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Kyaryi said the incident happened when the suspected gunmen ambushed the operatives during a follow up operation on the kidnapping of one Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algrkawy in Rigasa area of Kaduna.

“The incident occurred sequel to the kidnapping of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa area of Kaduna State on Aug. 2, 2018 and his subsequent release after ransom was paid.

“In follow up to the case on Aug. 11, 2018, IRT operatives arrested two of the kidnappers in a remote settlement inside Rigasa Forest in Kaduna State.

“As the team was coming out of the bush with the arrested kidnappers, other gang-members hiding inside the bush ambushed the IRT team and opened fire which resulted to the death of four IRT operatives.

“Those killed are three police inspectors – Benard Odibo, Mamman Abubakar, Haruna Ibrahim – and one Sargent, Emmanuel Istifanis.

“Bodies of the deceased operatives were deposited at St. Gerald Hospital Mortuary, Kaduna State, for autopsy.

“Very serious efforts in progress to get the killers to justice,” he said.