The Commander, Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has called for the deployment of intelligence and acquisition of sophisticated technology to tackle kidnappers that took actions to escape arrest.

Speaking at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the American Society for Industrial Security International, Chapter 273, Abuja, on Sunday, Kyari said, “The criminals have now understood that the police and other law enforcement agencies have developed capabilities in tracking GSM phones and have deployed more evasive means in executing their crimes; one of such smart moves by the kidnappers is the use of victims’ phones for ransom negotiations, a development which has made it increasingly difficult to track the criminals even after the release of the hostage.

“Special attack helicopters are needed to provide air support to flush out kidnappers’ camps in the forests and remote locations that are not accessible in places like Kaduna, Kogi, Niger and Zamfara forest which is currently being occupied by gangs of Fulani kidnappers.”

Kyari observed that the involvement of the Fulani in kidnapping had compounded the security situation in view of their knowledge of forest terrains which are not accessible.

“This is the situation along Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano roads; Okene-Lokoja-Obajana Expressway; Abuja-Jere-Kagarko-Jos Road, Kaduna-Birin Gwari-Minna Highway and some parts of the South-West and South-South,” the detective noted.

The Chairman, ASIS International Chapter 273, Abuja, Mr Kabir Adamu, in his address at the AGM noted the insecurity in the country and called for the auditing, monitoring and evaluation functions in the governance of security agencies.

He said, “The good news is that the Office of the National Security Advisor is currently reviewing the National Security Strategy. We hope that the ONSA will make this review process more participatory to ensure all stakeholders input are reflected.”