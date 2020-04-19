<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Reacting in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, they prayed for ‘Allah to give him fortitude to bear this loss and guide him as he begins the difficult task of searching for a replacement.’

Yawe said, ”We at the ACF condoles with the President for the death of such a dependable lieutenant/confidant and strong supporter.”

The ACF said it received the news of the death of Kyari with shock and disbelief.

”We had all along since he took ill, hoped and prayed that he will survive the Coronavirus which he contracted some weeks ago while on an official journey abroad,

”Much earlier, we followed Abba Kyari’s career as a brilliant student at Universities of Warwick and Cambridge all in the United Kingdom and the Nigerian Law School where he studied Sociology and Law.





“Also of great interest to us was his participation at such management programs like the ones at International Institute of Management Development in Laussane, Switzerland and another one at Harvard Business School, USA.

“ACF also took note of the fact that in his working life, whether as a legal practitioner at Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo, or as Editor at New Africa Holdings in Kaduna, as a Commissioner in Borno State, Secretary Board of African International Bank, as Chief Executive Officer of UBA, as a Director of Unilever, he left a trail of exemplary records of achievements.

”His highest record of achievement for his country however has been his service as the Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

“Since his appointment in 2015, nobody has been in doubt about his loyalty to his Principal and his government, operating quietly but efficiently.

“He was for five years a formidable and unshakable force behind the presidency of Buhari ,” the ACF noted.