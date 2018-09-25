Mr. Abayomi Sheba, a Commissioner representing Ondo State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), has been appointed as Acting Executive Chairman of the Commission.

Mr Adamu Idris, spokesman of the Commission announced this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

According to Idris, Sheba’s appointment followed a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated September 18.

Idris said that Sheba replaced Dr Shettima Bukar-Abba, whose tenure has ended.

Idris further said that Sheba was a member of the House of Representative in the fourth National Assembly.

“He holds a masters degree in Law and Public administration from Adekunle Ajasin University and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, respectively.

“At various times, he was a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State.

“He has a stint with the Guardian Newspaper. He is happily married with children