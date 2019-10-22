<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Traditional Rulers in Abia North Council Area of Abia State have carried their complaints of what they described as being marginalized politically to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji.

The delegation of the traditional rulers was led by Eze Love Nwogu, Chairman, Aba North Traditional Rulers Council, alongside Eze Dr. I. O Ikonne.

They said they were at the office of the Speaker to find a legislative solution to Aba North socio cultural and political challenges.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler used the ourtesy visit to present a communiqué signed by all the traditional rulers in Aba North and read by Secretary of the council.

They pleaded with the Abia State House of Assembly to repeal enabling laws that took away the management of markets from the local governments.

“All the local governments in Nigeria manage their markets except in Aba where Ariaria Market is managed by an outsider.

“We demand that justice be done in this area; we demand that this law be repealed so that Ariaria International Market will be returned to its owners.

“We have qualified people to be appointed Chairman of Aba North Local Government Area but currently we are being ruled by visitors,” they said.