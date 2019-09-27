<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Scandalised by the filthy state of parts of the two cities in the state; Aba and Umuahia, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared emergency on environmental sanitation.

He would also in a matter of days, sign an Executive Order to create separate waste management authorities in seven metropolitan Local Government Areas of the State – Aba North, Aba South, Osisioma Ngwa, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Umuahia South and Umuahia North.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said that Executive Secretaries shall be appointed immediately to manage the waste management authorities in mentioned places.

It further stated that with effect from Friday, September 27, 2019, “the Governor shall, for four weeks, personally take over and coordinate waste management activities in the entire Aba metropolis to restore sanity and discipline in the entire waste management system within the emergency period.”