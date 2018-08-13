The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba has denied the involvement of its students in a killing that took place on August 5.

It was reported last week that a 23-year-old, Felix Olowookere, was killed by suspected cultists believed to be students of AAUA.

Eyewitnesses said Mr Olowokere was killed on the Medoline Road, outside the AAUA campus.

He reportedly died after the school clinic refused to attend to him.

However, the spokesman of the institution, Sola Imoru in a statement said neither the deceased nor his killers are students of the university.

Mr Imoru said the university has no ‘links’ with the crime.