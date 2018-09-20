The management of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has denied reports that the killing of two of its students and three other persons were cult-related.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Mr. Edward Aihevba, disclosed this to newsmen while reacting to the incident on Thursday.

No fewer than five persons were shot dead by gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday evening, after a fight ensued between two persons at a bar located around Judges’ Quarters, in the Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

One of them was said to have claimed that his shirt was torn during the brawl and left the scene angrily only to return later with a group of armed men who opened fire, killing five persons.

Among the deceased persons were a final-year medical student of the school, identified as Dr. Einstein Chinedum; the son of a former council chairman, Ose Abulu; a corps member, identified as one Ugwi Martha; and one Jerry Omobude.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, had told newsmen on Wednesday that the incident was a clash between rival cult groups.

Kokumo had also said that no fewer than four suspects have been arrested while arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

But Aihevba explained, “The erroneous reports had it that some graduating students of the Ambrose Alli University, some said 12, 10 or six, were shot by cultists at a graduation party on campus. This was an incident that really happened in Ekpoma, among a group of friends in a bar.

“It happened far away from the campus. Because it was not on the campus, the police are the ones to investigate. We were not at the spot, so we rely on what the police saw and what their investigation confirmed.”