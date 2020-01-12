<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Aare-in-Council has endorsed the Amotekun which is the security initiative of the Southwest governors.

The Council which is the highest decision-making organ of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland Otunba Gani Adams, rose from its quarterly meeting yesterday to throw its weight behind the initiative.

A communiqué issued by the Council at the end of the meeting stated that contrary to fears in certain quarters, the outfit will complement the security architecture of the region, and the nation at large, as well as boost the security of lives and property in the land.

The Council dispelled insinuations that Amotekun is the military wing of the pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group – Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), adding that the latter’s contributions to security acoss the Southwest in time past could not be underestimated.





Oodua Peoples Congress the communiqué further stressed, would leverage on its rich experience to support initiatives that would help secure Yorubaland and make it a no-go area to career criminals and their tribes.

The meeting, presided over by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, also announced the appointment of new members of the Aare-in-Council, 16 of them; and the constitution of an Advisory Council that would further strengthen the activities of the Aare Onakakanfo, chief among which is the preservation of the tradition, culture, general interest and culture of the Yorubas.

The new chiefs and members of the Advisory Council are drawn from various spheres of life, including the academia, professions, clergy, media, business, among others.