The recently released schoolgirls are back in Dapchi to reunite with their family.

The 105 schoolgirls arrived Dapchi at about 2:30 p.m. after leaving Abuja on Sunday morning.

They met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday after their release from captivity by Boko Haram last week.

The girls are among the 111 girls kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi in February. The number of victims was first thought to be 110, but the information minister, Lai Mohammed, announced the revised figure in Lagos on Sunday. Six of the girls were not freed of which five are believed to have died, while a last one, Leah Sharibu, is still with the insurgents.

The federal government has also initially said 104 schoolgirls were freed, but reversed it to 105 on Sunday.

Upon arrival in Dapchi, Yobe State, on Sunday afternoon, they were taken to the assembly hall of their school, Government Girls Science and Technical college, Dapchi, where officials had to profile them before they are allowed to go home with their patents.

One of the officials, Bashir Manzo, said the registration process was still going on at the time newsmen called.