The Customs Area Controller, CAC, of Federal Operations Unit, FOU, zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Comptroller Mohammed Uba has declared that the owners of 16 exotic cars seized by FOU will forfeit them to the Federal Government after 30 days.

Comptroller Uba explained that the 16 vehicles, mostly 2017 model were seized through intelligence driven strategy by his Men.

“Six vehicles were evacuated based on intelligence along Lekki Epe Expressway and 10 were intercepted while on information patrol at various locations. The vehicles are still under detention pending the grace period of 30 days allowed for the owners to bring relevant Customs documents.”

Other items seized along with the cars include 1,172 cartons of poultry products, 1,352 gallons of vegetable oil, 72 bales of used clothes, 464 pieces of used tyres, 407 sacks of Pangolin scales and 629 bundles of textile materials.

Others include eight trucks laden with 3,351 bags of rice and 669 jerrycans of vegetable oil intercepted along Iseyin, Oyo/Osun axis. The Unit also evacuated 1,253 bags of rice from a warehouse in Ogbomosho among other items with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N2.5billion.

Uba added, “All the items, making a total of 89 seizures were recorded from March 1 – 19, 2018 and five suspects were arrested in connection with the items”.

The CAC expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs, CGC, Ali Hameed, for the commendation letter given to the Unit for outstanding performance on anti-smuggling activities and revenue generation in the last few months.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank CGC, Hameed Ali and the entire management team of the Service for appreciating us with a commendation letter and providing necessary logistics that brought about this feat”.

According to him, “The commendation is quite encouraging and will spur us to double our efforts in carrying out our statutory functions, without any fear of intimidation by economic saboteurs, who are not willing to support government’s policies in growing the economy. We are determined more than ever, to sustain this laudable performance by ensuring that we give economic saboteurs a run for their money”.