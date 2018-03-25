A university don, Oladapo Walker, has expressed concern that Nigerian universities do not prepare their graduates “for what they will meet in the real world”.

Specifically, Walker, who is a professor of pharmacology and therapeutics at Babcock University, llishan- Remo, Ogun State, fingered older universities in the country.

While delivering a public lecture at the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Walker said, “Our older universities give good degrees but fail to prepare most of their graduates for the future.

“Many of them are thrown into the job market and have to learn from the scratch how to interact and succeed in what they are doing.

“Many of them do not understand society. Many of them are just mere copy cats of their colleagues and other people who influence them. Our newest universities must strive to change this undesirable side of our education.

“ln addition to certificates, our universities must strive to give survival skills to our young people. Thus, our first degrees are important platforms for performance in the real world.

Speaking on the theme” New Universities as new opportunity to reform Nigerian tertiary education” Walker advised the newest universities to start by cutting a new path of development for themselves.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Medical Science, Ondo, Prof. Friday Okonofua, said establishing a new university must provide an opportunity to reform the university system rather than being an instrument for self-propagation and self-advertisement.