Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police (IGP), has ordered a 24-hour police surveillance to provide security in schools across Yobe.

The IGP made this known on Saturday while addressing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Damaturu.

Idris said the development is to provide students and parents with adequate security to pursue their studies and realise their dreams.

“We will deploy additional policemen to the schools to see to your welfare, safety and security,” he said.

“They will be here 24 hours and I want you to cooperate with them, give them information on strange faces and movements for maximum security.”

The IGP also said his visit to the liberated areas was to put appropriate measures in preparation for the total withdrawal of the military.

He said the police was partnering with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to provide security agencies with useful information “to move timely and curtail excesses of the miscreants”.