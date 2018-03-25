The federal government has dismissed allegations by a retired military general that security forces are conniving with deadly attackers across Nigeria, saying such calls are inflammatory and should be disregarded.

Theophilus Danjuma, a former chief of army staff, said on Saturday that Nigerians are being killed at an alarming rate but the armed forces could not curb the bloodshed because they are also involved in it.

“The armed forces are not neutral,” Mr. Danjuma said at the maiden convocation of the Taraba State University in Jalingo, the state capital, on Saturday afternoon. “They collude with the armed bandits to kill people, kill Nigerians.”

The former defence minister said the time is ripe for Nigerians to rise up and defend themselves from the killings.

Deadly killings have been recorded in several states across Nigeria since January 2018 alone, but the government has appeared helpless at identifying and bringing culprits to book.

Hundreds have been killed in attacks on villages in Benue, Kogi, Adamawa, Zamfara, Kaduna and Mr. Danjuma’s home state of Taraba since January.

In Benue, about hundred people were murdered across two local government areas on January 1.

Mr. Danjuma said unchecked violence is shifting Nigeria towards Somalia, a country that has been in a state of war since 19991. The East African country is widely seen as a failed state due to the failure of the central government to have any serious control beyond the capital, Mogadishu.

“This is highly uncalled for and is invitation to anarchy and should be disregarded by well-meaning Nigerians,” Tukur Gusau, a spokesperson for the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said in a statement Saturday night.

“The efforts of the Nigerian military towards restoration of peace, security and order in Nigeria are evidently clear and Nigerians continue to show appreciation for changing the security environment from what it was before,” Mr. Gusau said, describing the statement he was condemning as having been made by an elder statesman without mentioning Mr. Danjuma by name.

“The armed forces is well organised and highly professional in discharging its constitutional mandate

“Therefore, if anyone has evidence of wrongdoing or dereliction of duty against our troops, (the person) should please bring forward such evidence through the channel for necessary action,” Mr. Gusau, a colonel, added.

He said the military will “not be distracted” by comments like the one that came from Mr. Danjuma.

The statement echoed what the Defence Headquarters said in response to Mr. Danjuma’s statement.

Mr. Danjuma is not the first former military chief with powerful political root to condemn the Buhari administration.

Since January, two former Nigerian leaders of military background have condemned Mr. Buhari for not doing enough to curb the killings.

In January, former President Olusegun Obasanjo openly called on Mr Buhari to “dismount” from power by 2019.

Ibrahim Babangida, military ruler from 1985 to 1993, said Mr Buhari has failed to protect Nigerians and should shelve the idea of returning to office after his first term. He advocated for the emergence of a younger leader to lead Nigeria and make it competitive in a modern world.

When Mr Babangida’s statement was released, security agencies went after his spokesperson, Kassim Afegbua, but later released him when they couldn’t establish a case of mischief against him.

It is not immediately clear if the Buhari administration has plans to take stiff actions on Mr. Danjuma’s comments, which analysts say packs a heavy punch because the retired lieutenant general hardly makes pronouncements.

“And whenever he speaks, he does so from a position of knowledge,” says political analyst Liborous Oshoma.

Mr. Oshoma said as a former military chief, powerful businessman and the head of presidential committee on rehabilitation of Boko Haram victims, Mr Danjuma must have explored the back channels to get the president to take actions on the killings.

“He probably got frustrated after all his efforts to get the president to act failed,” Mr Oshoma said.

He said the president demonstrated little sign of being in charge of the crisis or having the capacity to curb it.

“Before now, the villagers have accused security agents of connivance in the attackers against their communities,” he said.

Mr Oshoma, a Lagos-based lawyer, said Mr Buhari’s failure to deal with the Inspector-General Ibrahim Idris would only convince other powerful voices like Mr. Danjuma to call him out.

“Following the January 1 killings in Benue, the I-G said it was a communal clash, but the president didn’t sanction him,” the analyst said.

“Again, the president ordered the I-G to go to the state, but the man brazenly ignored the order.

“Two months later, he came out to admit that he didn’t know that his appointee had disobeyed him.

“Then the presidency announced to the world that the I-G had been summoned and queried, but the man came out to say no one queried him and if anyone has evidence to the contrary, they should produce such,” Mr Oshoma said.

“The president had initially committed a major security blunder by failing to ask the I-G for updated information on such a serious national security matter until he was told about it two months later in Makurdi.

“Yet he couldn’t fire a policeman that exposed him to such national embarrassment,” he said. “So you could see the frustration of Mr. Danjuma and others who are concerned about the bloodshed.”

Mr Danjuma is not the first leader to pointedly accuse the military of knowing about the attacks. Governor Samuel Ortom has repeatedly said the federal government, especially the security forces, knew where the attackers were hiding and their movements, but deliberately looked the other way.

Security agencies denied this allegation, but the killings have continued in the affected states, despite the deployment of soldiers across the areas.