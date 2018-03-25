The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday advised new couples to be patience with one another for a successful marriage.

She gave the advise in Sagamu, at the wedding of the daughter of the President of National Council of Women Societies Nigeria (NCWS), Mrs Gloria Shoda.

Aisha, who was represented by Mrs Pauline Tallen, former deputy governor of Plateau state, appealed to young girls to be disciplined and of good character as to achieve the benefit of marriage.

“I am so happy to be here, I congratulate the Shoda’s family and the grooms family for a successful wedding.

”I pray that God will bless this young couples and bless their home. I pray God to give them beautiful and disciplined children.

“And they should put Jesus as the focus of their home because a family that prays together stays together.

”I also want to appeal to them to be patience with one another because patience is the greatest virtue in marriage.

“As young couple, they must learn to forgive one another as soon as their is misunderstanding,” she said.

Hajiya Maryam Najeem, wife of the President of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), congratulated the new couples and wish them the best that marriage have to offer.

She advised the couple to understand that marriage was not all bed of roses, adding that they must learn to live together with understanding.

Others who attended the wedding include, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Sen. Dino Melaye and Gov. Rauf Aregbesola among others.