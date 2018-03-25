The Chief Executive officer, Global Wildlife Conservation, Dr Russell Mittermeir, has advocated for the strict enforcement of forestry laws to protect the nation’s forest reserves to protect wildlife and its natural environment.

The United States of America-based wildlife expert made the advocacy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after visiting Itam and Imbiakong swam forest where he said had a great number of endangered monkey species

Mittermeier said he was in the country to mark this year’s International Forestry Day (IFD) and to assess the level of forest protection of wildlife conservation in the country with a view to encouraging international wildlife conservation agencies to partner with the government in protecting the nation’s forest reserves.

He agreed that the nation has strong legislation to protect the forest and wildlife but said governments inability to implement the laws has provided enabling environment for illegal logging, farming and hunting which is greatly affecting the ecosystem .

He appealed to the federal government to make it easier for genuine tourists wishing to visits to get their visiting at the airport saying the delay in issuing visiting visa to intending tourists is denying the country huge foreign exchange.

The Chief Executive officer, Biodiversity Protection Center (PBC) and Associate professor, Department of Forestry and Natural Environmental Management, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Dr Edem Eniang, who guarded the visitors expressed fears over the alarming rate of deforestation in Nigeria, warning that the country will lost its forest land in the next 25 years if the forest exploitation continue.