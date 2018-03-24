The Kano State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has expressed concern over the manner some overzealous security agents denied Journalists rights to perform their legitimate duties while covering state functions.

This is contained in a communique issued to journalists in Kano on Saturday after the council’s congress meeting.

The communinque is jointly signed by the Chairman of the council and Secretary, Abbas Ibrahim and Abba Murtala.

The council advised security agents to see journalists as partners in the developmental drive on nation building and as people carrying out their legitimate duties.

The journalists also expressed dismay over the increasing rate of drugs abuse, particularly among married women and youths and called on security agencies to brace up in the fight against the menace and other social vices.

It emphasised the need for collaboration between the council and development partners in capacity building for practicing journalists in the state.

The communiqué called on the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to shelve its proposed indefinite strike and advised government to employ workable means of finding lasting solutions to the problem.

It also advised working journalists in the state to be wary of lifting stories from social media without verification.