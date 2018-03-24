The Nigerian military is reopening the Maiduguri-Bama-Banki road, Borno State’s major highway three years after it was closed due to incessant attacks by Boko Haram.

Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Rogers Nicholas, is leading other military officers, officials of the state, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and other allied unions for the reopening at Maiduguri city gate on outskirts of the northern metropolis.

The road, which links Nigeria to the neighbouring Cameroon Republic through the commercial town of Banki in the central part of Borno, is a major highway for transporting livestock into the country.

It was closed in the wake of Boko Haram attacks on communities along the road. Scores of commuters and motorists have been ambushed and killed on the road between 2014 and 20016.