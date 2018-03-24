Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has approved the redeployment of four commissioners to for effective service delivery.

According to a statement by Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Secretary to the Nasarawa Government in Lafia on Saturday, the redeployment was line with the mission and vision of the governor Al-Makura to reposition and strengthen the public service.

The commissioners affected are : Dr Abdulkareem Kana who moved from the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development to the Ministry of Justice, Mr Yusuf Shehu-Usman, from the Ministry of Justice to Ministry of Information and Culture.

Others are : Gabriel Akaaka, Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals redeployed to Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development and Mr Abdulhameed Kwara of Information and Culture is now the Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals.

Abdullahi said that the governor also approved the return of the supervisory role of the Nasarawa state Water Board to the Governor’s office with immediate effect.