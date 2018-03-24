Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, yesterday indicted former President Olusegun Obasanjo for liquidating the Nigeria Airways which he said could have greatly influenced tourism and its multifaceted impact on the Nigerian economy.

He made this known at the ongoing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), holding in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital just as Governor Nyesom Wike called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and state governments to be more focused on tourism investment and development.

The governor, who was represented at the opening ceremony of the three-days which kicked off on Thursday by the Commissioner for Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Briggs-Oniyide, said for tourism to grow in the country, it would require wholesome commitment from the government, investors and stakeholders in the various aspects of the sector.

Wike said air transport and tourism complement each other, therefore insisting that both should be treated well while challenging both the federal and other state governments to implement existing policies on tourism and culture, address deficit in infrastructure and ensure safety and security of lives and property.

Delivering a keynote address earlier on the theme, ‘The symbiotic relationship of aviation and tourism, the key to economic sustainability,’ Senator Ndoma-Egba said the former President Obasanjo’s decision to liquidate Nigeria Airways was the most unfortunate and impulsive by any Nigerian government.

“The decision to liquidate Nigeria Airways was one of the most impulsive decisions ever taken, no matter what challenge it was passing through, it was one of the worse decisions that this country ever took,” the NDDC chairman lamented.