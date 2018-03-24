Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Ali Agara, has decided to suspend his Facebook account, so as to thwart activities of impostors using his name to defraud members of the public.

The development was contained in a statement signed by Godspower Ede, media aide to the deputy governor and made available to newsmen in Lafia, yesterday.

According to Ede, the suspension of activity on the social media by the Deputy Governor, is due to ‘strange’ unauthorised recent Facebook posts requesting financial inducement in lieu of job placement and other favors.

“These requests are the handiwork of mischief-makers who are bent on tarnishing the good image of His Excellency for selfish gains. To this end, the Deputy Governor wishes to categorically denounce knowledge of any such requests, either on social media or any where whatsoever.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard such further requests from any impostor who hacked into His Excellency’s Facebook account for the purpose of defrauding family, friends and unsuspecting public,”.

Ede added that the deputy governor wants all those who are already engaged in any kind of transaction or correspondence with the impostors to immediately desist so as not to be deceived into making damaging financial miscalculation.

“His Excellency however, sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to the victims of such circumstance and has pledged to suspend correspondence via the account till adequate measures are put in place to thwart such criminal activity in future,” he said.