A member of the Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Remediation Project, HYPREP, Mr. Mike Emuh, has said the seeming delay in the commencement of the cleanup of Ogoni land, was as a result of the special nature of the project, as well as economic and technical challenges.

In an interview in Abuja, Emuh, who is also the National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, said the Ogoni cleanup project was unlike infrastructure projects where contractors quote, and were then mobilized to site.

Emuh, who is representing oil producing communities on the HYPREP Board, said the cleanup was presently at the demonstration stages and a number of companies were already at the sites displaying their competencies.

According to him, the project was delayed because of issues of locating a site where the wastes could be dropped for conversion to energy; other factors included Nigeria’s economic recession and challenges in the Niger Delta region which hampered Nigeria’s revenue profile and the inability of the Federal Government to include the project in the budget of the country in 2016 and 2017.