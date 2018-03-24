The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has disclosed that Plateau state would soon witness increased and improved security infrastructure for the purpose of providing adequate security.

Idris noted this when he conducted a ground breaking ceremony for newly established 66 Mobile Police Force (MPF) Squadron in Longvel, Shendam Local Government of the state.

He also inaugurated 51 security patrol vehicles acquired by the state government for distribution to security agencies in the 17 local governments of the state.

The Police Boss said, “The establishment of PMF 66 Squadron in Shendam is therefore one of my strategies to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is at all times within reach, to respond to the challenges of crime being faced by the people. It is not by accident but deliberate attempt to fight crime.

“Shendam town is densely populated and shares boundary with Bauchi, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“This feature makes the town prone to criminal activities like herders/farmers clashes, armed robberies and other criminal activities,” he stated.

The IGP said that PMF was established as a strike force of the NPF and always deployed to troubled spots across the country.

While commending Governor Simon Lalong over his many efforts towards achieving peace in the state, the IGP called on other state governments to donate lands for the establishment and creation of more PMF squadrons and construction of PMF barracks.

He also appreciated Lalong for donating 51 security vehicles for security patrol in the 17 local governments, adding that Lalong was one out of many governors that was passionate about securing his state.

In his remarks, Lalong stated that the establishment of squadron was a dream come true for his people.

The governor appreciated the IG and the President Muhammadu Buhari for granting them their wish. He also said that the 51 patrol vehicles were donated by the state government in collaboration with the local governments.

While regretting the recent attacks in Bassa and Bokkos LGs where people were killed, he said that it bestowed on them more responsibilities to protect the people.

He enjoined traditional rulers to work closely with security agencies to better secure the people.