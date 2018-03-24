The founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Mrs. Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram, has assured that Leah Sharibu will soon be released.

In an interview with Channels TV, Wakil said she was hopeful that with commitment and sincerity on the part of the government, Sharibu, with the remaining Chibok girls, would return home safely.

Recall that Sharibu was captured alongside 109 schoolgirls of the Government Girls’ Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018, by the Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

But in the early hours of Wednesday, after a month in captivity, the sect released 104 of the girls.