Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Federal Government to intensify effort in the rescue of Leah Sharibu, who is still being held by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said, “The Federal Government should intensify efforts to secure Leah’s rescue.”

Obaseki said the decision by Boko Haram insurgents to hold on to Leah, a minor, after releasing 104 girls, is condemnable and stressed that urgent steps should be taken to reunite Leah with her family.

“It is important to condemn the practice where people are subjected to torture and discriminated against on the grounds of differences in faith and cultures,” he added.

The governor, however, lauded the Federal Government for the successful rescue of 104 abducted girls in Dapchi, Yobe State, noting, “The effort of the Federal Government in rescuing the girls after their abduction is laudable.”

The rescued girls are part of the 110 girls abducted from Government Girls Technical Science College Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018. Five other girls abducted are said to have died in the process.

He said, “There is need for Nigerians to support governments at all levels in the fight against all acts of terror, which threaten the security of lives and property.”

Obaseki also warned against the politicisation of issues of security and safety, noting, “It goes against the grain of civilization and good nature to trivialise and politicise serious matters, especially the case of these girls who suffered untold trauma in captivity.”