A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has advanced reasons he did not leave the party.

He spoke with some journalists in Lagos yesterday to intimate them of his ambition in 2019.

“So, when we realised the party was drifting, seven of us, all serving governors came together and went round all our former leaders to help us call the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, and the party to order. But the president and Bamanga Tukur (a former national chairman of the party) will not bulge. My colleagues out of frustration left the party. Anger and emotions took over. But for me, I chose to stay back because I cannot simply renounce my history.

“When (President Muhammadu) Buhari, (Asiwaju Bola) Tinubu, (Chief Bisi) Akande and all of them came to Jigawa asking me to join them in the All Progressives Congress (APC), I told them I appreciated their visit, at least we were talking to one another. But I also told them that it appears we are fooling ourselves because while we are talking, our supporters are out there busy abusing one another, fighting one another. I told them if you know we are filthy, join us and cleanse us. Nigeria is too big to run on an ad hoc arrangement, because that is what APC is.

“How can you put (Abubakar) Atiku, Buhari and Tinubu in one pot? It will simply not work because they don’t share anything in common. Nigeria cannot be run on emotions. You don’t run away from a problem, you stay to fight and fix it. That is why I did not leave the PDP. Nigeria needs people who are focused and courageous as leaders.”

Recalled that in 2013, the G7-governors comprising Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), and Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) were opposed to Bamanga Tukur as the national chairman of the PDP.

They also reportedly opposed to the planned re-election of Jonathan as president in 2015. While many in the Abubakar Baraje-led faction left to join the opposition party, Lamido stayed back, arguing that it was better to fight and fix whatever the problems were.