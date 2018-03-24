Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura, yesterday revealed that the utterances of some top government officials who are not competent to speak on intelligence matters worsened Federal Government’s effort to rescue the over 100 schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram sect at the Government Science Secondary, Dapchi, Yobe State, on time.

The DSS boss stated this while handing over 104 girls including a boy kidnapped by Boko Haram on February 19, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the service however managed to successfully conclude the operation leading to the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in line with the clear directive to use peaceful options to ensure their timely and safe release.

“The exercise was arduous and quite challenging. The sensitivity of the operation and some uncertainties surrounding it particularly routes to be used, nature of transportation, realisation and concern that the girls were not kept at one place, issues of encountering military checkpoints within the theatre and indeed keeping the operation on strictly the “Principles of Need-to-Know” made the whole exercise more complicating,” Daura noted.

Receiving the students, Buhari directed security agencies to deal severely with those he described as “unscrupulous characters” who make political fortune out of schoolgirls’ abductions in the country.

Buhari affirmed that Boko Haram insurgents released the Dapchi schoolgirls last Wednesday unconditionally after painstaking back channel negotiations by government officials.

He said government opted for negotiations because it did not want any of the captives to be hurt, adding that the strategy had paid off.

The President who also appealed to the Chibok community never to lose hope or despair because of the remaining girls still in the custody of the terrorists said his administration was determined to bring back the remaining Chibok girls still being held by their abductors.

He called on all insurgents operating in the North East part of the country to cease hostilities and surrender their arms. “We are ready to rehabilitate and integrate such repentant members into the larger society. This country has suffered enough of hostility. Government is, therefore, appealing to all to embrace peace for the overall development of our people and the country. Government would not tolerate any attempt by any person or group to trivialise or politicise security issues for politically motivated ends.”

The DSS boss had also blamed the delay in the rescue of the girls on the negative impacts of social media reports.

He said the rescue efforts should ordinarily have been a classified operation.

Daura noted that beyond the release of the abducted girls, the DSS’ primary interest for engaging in the dialogue was informed by certain professional considerations including, permanent, possible cessation of hostilities, discussing the fate of the arrested insurgents and innocent Nigerian citizens being held hostage and possibility of granting amnesty to repentant insurgents.