The supreme court has dismissed an appeal filed by Kenny Martins, challenging the ruling of a court of appeal in Abuja, concerning his trial.

The appellate court had, in June 2012, ordered his retrial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N7.74 billion police equipment fund (PEF) fraud.

The court had ruled that Abubakar Talba, justice of the FCT high court — before whom he was arraigned in July 2008 — erred by discharging him and his co-defendants: Ibrahim Dumuje, Joni Icheka, and Cosmas Okpara.

Unsatisfied with the court of appeal’s ruling, Martins proceeded to the apex court to challenge it.

But at its sitting on Friday, the court ordered that he and his co-accused should face trial.

One of the charges read: “That you Kenny Martins, Ibrahim Dumuje, Joni Icheka, and Cosmas Okpara on or about the 31st day of March 2006 at Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja….did conspire amongst yourselves to commit a felony to wit: forge documents relating to Corporate Affairs Commission in a bid to fraudulently change the members of the board of directors of NIGERSTALG Limited, original partner with the federal government on the police equipment fund, and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97(1) of the Penal Code, cap 532 Laws of the Federation Nigerian 1990 (Abuja).”