The Kogi Government says it is partnering with the Sovereign Order of Saint John of Jerusalem (OSJ), Knights of Malta, to establish a five star hospital with world class medical facilities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, disclosed this to journalists after an inspection of medical facilities at the State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), in Lokoja.

The commissioner, who led OSJ’s team to the facility, said that the efforts of Gov. Yahaya Bello to improve the healthcare in the state were beginning to bring results.

“We thank God that the efforts of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, are beginning to show as Kogi State is now more attractive to partners from across the world.

“In our quest to upgrade this centre, Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, to a reputable hospital, I think this partnership is worthy.

“The state government is committing everything to make sure that what is planned here today is actualised successfully,” Audu said.

Amb. Reginald Ejekwe, the Team Leader of OSJ, said that the essence of the visit was that his team was ready to work with Kogi government in the health sector.

“We want to have a five star hospital in Kogi State; we want to partner with Kogi government to build a good hospital that will help people save lives.

“It will also make our people not to be travelling abroad for medical treatment but to be treated in Nigeria,” Ejekwe said.

He said that the hospital would be a place where all manners of disease would be treated, including transplant and any type of surgery, cancer and orthopaedic.

“It will be a unique one in the whole country where people from every part of Nigeria will be coming for treatment, that is the main reason we are here,” Ejekwe added.