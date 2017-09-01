President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will not rest until Nigerians see the nation they yearn for.

In his Sallah message to the Muslim faithful on Thursday, Buhari reassured Nigerians of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

He also congratulated Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

The president further thanked Nigerians who prayed for his recovery and those that have continued to extend their goodwill and support after his return to the country.

“Indeed your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria,” the statement read.

“On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

“As we celebrate, I sincerely believe that our nation can make rapid progress on all fronts if we re-enact the exemplary virtues, typified by Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim, through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority.”

Buhari urged Nigerians to see themselves as brothers and sisters “who must come to terms with the African proverb that ‘a family tie is like a tree, it can bend but it cannot break”.

“Once again, I assure you that this administration, which has made the security, economic well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians its priority, will not rest on its oars until we see the Nigeria of our dream,” he added.

“I wish everyone happy Sallah celebrations.”