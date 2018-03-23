Pastor Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the detention of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi schoolgirl in Boko Haram captivity.

Sharibu was among the girls abducted on February 19 but the sect returned all but six of the 110 female students to Dapchi on Wednesday.

While five had died, Sharibu who is still alive was not released because she rejected the option of converting to Islam.

In a tweet on Friday, Adeboye asked God to visit Boko Haram camp and set Sharibu free.

“Lord, we ask that you visit the camp of the captors and in a way that You alone can, see to the safe release and return of the missing girl Leah Sharibu in Jesus name,” he tweeted.

“But thus saith the LORD, Even the captives of the mighty shall be taken away, and the prey of the terrible shall be delivered: for I will contend with him that contendeth with thee, and I will save thy children.”

On Wednesday, the girl’s father said he was happy that his daughter did not denounce Christ.

“All of them were released. They said some were dead there and my daughter is alive but they cannot release her because she is a Christian,” he had told RayPower FM.

“They gave her the option of converting in order to be released but she said she will never become a Muslim… I am very sad but I am also jubilating too because my daughter did not denounce Christ.”