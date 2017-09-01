Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has urged Muslim faith to sustain the act of worship and continue to pray for the nation and her leaders for God to guide and direct their thoughts aright.

In his goodwill message to Muslims to mark Eid-el Kabir celebration, the Governor called on them to sustain the act of worship and continue to pray fervently for the leaders of Nigeria.

In the message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Ita, he said “As we celebrate, I enjoin the Muslim Ummah and indeed all people of goodwill to remember the lessons of the celebration which is sacrifice, obedience and love.

“I implore you to channel your thoughts and creative energies in a positive direction to help the government realise its lofty dreams of a better state and country for us all.

“The Muslim community should continue to join hands with people of other faith to maintain the peace in the state, as peace is a precondition for development.”

While entreating the Muslim faithful to stay ommitted to the worship of Allah, Ayade said: “We should remember Allah’s faithfulness to His beloved Prophet Ibrahim which is a clear testimony that there is abundant reward in fidelity to Allah’s injunctions.

“I urge our brothers and sisters of Moslem faith to sustain the act of worship and continue to pray for the nation and her leaders for God to guide and direct our thoughts aright.

“For us in Cross River, we remain thankful to Almighty Allah for His benevolence and Mercy to us, especially in the life of this administration. May Allah, in His abiding mercy grant all faithful who are in the Holy land for the Hajj a safe flight home.”