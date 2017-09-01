The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Muslims to use the Eid El Kabir celebration for total submission to the will of Allah.

He says devotion to Allah must manifest itself in how Nigerians treat fellow citizens.

The APC leader added that the Sallah celebration calls for peace, compassion, justice, tolerance and adherence to principles and causes greater and nobler than our self interests.

He urged Muslims to also remember President Muhammadu Buhari in their prayers so that government will fulfill its mission by uplifting Nigeria as a nation unified in vision, direction and purpose.