Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has approved the employment of 2,140 teachers.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Aliyu Agwai, Permanent Secretary, in the state’s Ministry of Education on Friday in Lafia.

According to the statement, the employment is in line with the governor’s quest to provide quality education in the state.

Agwai said that the teachers would be posted to public primary and secondary schools across the state.

He said that the list of the employed teachers had been posted at all the 19 area offices in the 13 Local Government Areas of the state and the ministry’s headquarters in Lafia.

Agwai advised the employed teachers to check their names and report at the ministry from March 26 to April 13 for documentation and orientation.