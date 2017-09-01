The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has said that Agricultural Science and Woodwork examination papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates will hold as scheduled.

The Exams are billed to hold on Monday, despite the public holiday.

This was made known by the Head, Public Affairs Unit of WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, when he spoke with Punch yesterday.

He said the conduct of the Alternative to Practical examination for Agricultural Science and Practical examination for Woodwork will take place in designated centres.

He said, “The examination will go on as scheduled. We are not cancelling the examination.

“Candidates across the participating countries have been notified and we expect them to be at the examination centres on Monday.’’