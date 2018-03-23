The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has assured all schools in the North-Eastern parts of the country currently threatened by Boko Haram terrorists, of adequate police protection.

The I-G gave the assurance on Friday in Borno during a visit to Government College and Yelwa Government Girls College Maiduguri.

Idris said the police were determined to end the spate of kidnappings in the region and assured the students that each school would have policemen men, except in Yelwa Government Girls College where 10 police personnel were attached.

The I-G explained that in the Girls College, five female and five male police details would be attached.

He, therefore, appealed to the students and the managers of the schools to cooperate with the police attached to their schools by reporting all suspicious characters to them for immidiate action.

The top police brass urged them to shun all social vices and be law-abiding to avoid jeopardising their future.

He gave a personal donation of 20 bags of rice and a cow to the students of Government College Maiduguri.

In their separate responses, the Principal of Government College, Mr Abba Gana, and that of Government Girls College, Hajia Bintu Abakura, commended the I-G for the visit.

They both assured him of their support in reporting all suspicious cases to the police and lauded him for the initiative.