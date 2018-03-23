Several students have been injured in an early morning clash between two groups of students at the Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola.

We gathered that the clash was caused by alleged mobile phone theft by a student who was allegedly lynched.

Friends of the victim decided to retaliate, leading to a fracas that almost turned into a religious clash before the intervention of security agents.

When contacted, the Information Officer of the Polytechnic, Mr Albert Mathilah, confirmed the incident and said the institution would soon issue its position on the matter.

“Normalcy has been restored and things are going on normally in the school.

“We will soon issue a statement on the incident,” Mathilah said.

Also, the spokesman of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suleiman Baba, said the corpse had deployed its men when the crisis started around 2 a.m.

“Things are under control. I am still waiting for the details before I can tell you what really happened or number of casualties,” Baba said.