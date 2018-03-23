Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed 3 persons in Dong Community of Jos North Area of Plateau.

ASP. Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed the incident to our reporter on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the ugly incident which occurred Thursday night, left some people injured.

“Yesterday at about 7 p.m., we got information that gunmen invaded Dong community of Jos North and killed three persons.

“We immediately mobilised our personnel to the area we were able to bring the situation under control.

“Our men were also stationed in the area to forestall further attacks and break down of law and order,” Tyopev said.

The PPRO, who said bodies of the deceased persons had been buried, called on residents of the area to remain calm, law abiding and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

Gunmen had last Wednesday attacked same community where three soldiers, two mobile policemen and scores of civilians were killed.