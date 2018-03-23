The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday decorated 69 newly promoted officers in Niger Command with their new ranks.

Addressing the officers after the decorations in Minna, Mr Abosede Isimi, Assistant Commandant General, Zone D, urged the officers to brace-up with challenges of the time in dealing with any form of security threats.

He said that the corps expect nothing more than commitment to duties while discharging their constitutional responsibilities.

Isimi explained that the promotion was in recognition of their hard work, urging them to attach seriousness to their various new positions.

“You must see your promotion as another great opportunity to put in your best to excel while discharging your constitutional responsibilities.

“You must do more in promoting the existing working relationship with other security agencies in confronting the menace of kidnapping, cattle rustling, vandalism and banditry,’’ he said.

He also urged them to imbibe the culture of mutual relationship with communities to gather intelligence information on suspected miscreants.

Isimi called on officers and men of the command to continue to put in their best, saying that the hard working ones would be rewarded.