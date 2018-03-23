Some environmental activists on Thursday called on Nigerians to embrace the practice of tree planting to stop deforestation, caused by tree felling without replacement.

The environmentalists made this call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, on the sideline of a symbolic tree planting ceremony held in commemoration of International Day of Forests.

The activists, Sola Kolawole and Ropo Egbeleke, are co-founders of The Rural Environmental Empowerment Initiative (TREE), a volunteer group, aiming to protect the environment.

Kolawole said that there was need for continuous engagement of Nigerians on the reality of climate change occasioned by massive cutting of trees, for domestic and commercial purposes.

According to him, recently, we all saw a tip of the larger consequences when all across Ibadan in Oyo State, the water level dropped and wells became dry.

“We saw how birds migrated into the city in large numbers to feed on Mango and Pawpaw. We saw just before the early rain how snakes and strange insects began to invade people’s houses.

“We have told those who care to listen that there is nothing spiritual about all the strange sights and visitations.

“The truth is, man invaded and destroyed their habitats and they have come to share space with man in the city,” he said.

Kolawole said that forests were very important and strategic to human existence, and added that its sustenance was meant to defeat hunger globally.

“Forests cover one-third of the earth’s land mass, performing vital functions around the world.

“Around 1.6 billion people, including more than 2,000 indigenous cultures depend on forests for their livelihood, medicines, fuel, food and shelter.

“We will do ourselves a whole lot of good if we adopt the tree planting lifestyle. City leaders and managers must adopt urban afforestation as a policy,” he said.

On his part, Egbeleke also told NAN that the destruction of the forest was a destruction of the people’s source of survival.

He warned that such destructions would deny people of the benefits of the forest.

He reminded that the law on afforestation stated that four trees should be planted in place of every one felled, but the people had not been adhering to it.

“We don’t have to wait for the laws to advocate afforestation.

“Many of our people fell some trees because of superstitious beliefs that trees are possessed, dangerous or breed harmful animals.

“We must discourage the cutting of trees without replacement.

“We are pushing for the replacement of every tree felled with five trees. It is not just planting trees, we must grow them,” he said.

Dr Ayobami Owolabi, the Dean of Student Affairs, Lead City University, also urged the students to emulate such initiative, and said the programme was about building a volunteering spirit.

The event, which was attended by students, also featured trees planting at the institution.