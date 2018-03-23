Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State said on Friday that the government would soon start rebuilding communities destroyed by terrorist attacks in the state.

Al-Makura told newsmen in Lafia that the effort of the Federal Government had yielded results and that peace was gradually returning to most of the affected communities.

“We would soon embark on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of some of the houses destroyed and provide security bases among clusters of community settlements to assuage the fear of insecurity,” Al-Makura said.

He noted that although some of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had returned home, others were still taking refuge in camps.

“We are really concerned about the people still in IDP camps because there is no amount of relief material you can offer in the camp that is equitable with their abode,” he said.

Al-Makura pointed out that it would be irresponsible of any government to demand that the IDPs returned home where their security could not be guaranteed.

“So, we are working tirelessly with the security agencies to ensure that all those in IDP camps return to their homes.

“We must be sure that when they go back, there would be no relapse of security.

He said the major challenge at the moment was the apprehension being entertained by the displaced persons.

“We are trying so hard to erase the fear of the unknown from the psyche of the people given the efforts by the security forces.

The governor, however, said the State Government would continue to provide needed assistance to the displaced persons, pending when they would be safe enough to return to their homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 25,000 people were displaced, due to bloody attacks along Nasarawa/Benue border communities.