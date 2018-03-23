The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has pledged to pay special allowances to teachers posted to rural areas of the state to enhance their productivity.

The Executive Chairman of the board, Prof Mathew Sule, made the promise on Friday in Jos during the distribution of some Hilux vans procured by the board to the 17 Local Government Areas.

The board procured the vehicles to facilitate effective monitoring of schools in the state.

According to Sule, the payment of the allowance is aimed at attracting manpower to the rural areas and retaining them to serve the children who are eager to have better lives.

He said that the proposal, when implemented, would suppress the quest of teachers in rural communities to seek transfer to the urban areas.

The chairman said that the difficult terrains in rural areas impeded the board’s monitoring and supervisory roles.

He noted that some teachers in such areas often shut down schools to attend social functions like burial and marriage ceremonies at the detriment of the pupils.

Sule said the vehicles would ensure effective monitoring of the teachers for them to perform their duties and address the academic disparities between rural and urban schools.

“The 17 Education Secretaries are expected to visit all schools in their respective local government areas, at least, on a weekly basis,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Simon Lalong said the vehicles would help improve the quality of primary education was the foundation for quality learning.

Lalong, represented by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said it would also reduce the tendency by some school children to be out of school.

The governor decried the encroachment on school lands by some individuals, groups and communities and said that government was addressing the issue through boundary demarcation.

He said that the state government had paid its counterpart fund to the Universal Basic Education Commission for the 2014/2016 session.

He said with the payment of the counterpart fund, the state had procured plastic furniture while 411 blocks of classrooms were either constructed or renovated.

Mr Waziri Azi, the Chairman of the Education Secretaries Forum in Plateau, said the vehicles would be properly utilised for the discharge of their duties.