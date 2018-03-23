The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association, Lagos State branch, amidst an alumni get-together and award ceremony on Sunday launched its N738,981,000 ‘Support Our University Project’ (SOUP) at the Jelili Omotola Hall C of the varsity.

The event marked the final day of UNILAG Alumni week which started with a press conference at the Afe Babalola Auditorium of the varsity on March 16th.

SOUP, according to the Lagos State branch chairman, Dr. Lukumon Adeoti, is a ‘long time project’ meant to ‘fund the university’s projects.’

Estimations from the alumni have it that a total of N468, 500,000 will be expended on UNILAG students.

This sum is expected to cover the awarding of scholarship to indigent and first class students, conduct of an educational contest, running an innovation and research in science and technology programme, and awarding of the three best graduating students across all faculties.

Other proposed expenses under the project include N181, 000,000 for skill acquisition and entrepreneurial skills development and a total of N57, 700,000 for academic excellence and professional development.

The state branch’s Annual General Meeting and the Alumni week are expected to cost about N31, 781,000.

Speaking during the launch, Adeoti explained the essence of the project include, “One, [it is] about the indigent students, [because it] is part of it [sic].

“[It includes] even the indigent students, the first class student and third class students. We believe and ask how we can come in to mitigate that.

“Also, there is entrepreneurship. Entrepreneur skills because the whole world has gone beyond this white collar job.

“Through this, we trace some people and by the time they are in final year, and by the time we have trained them and they leave the university, they will be able to stay on their own.

“Another one is employability scheme. We have plans on that. So, by the time we invite our friends from the industry to train our students on how to do things, there is no way that we won’t be doing well in the area [of their studies].”

Adeoti also explained that the money from donation to the project will go the university.

“It’s a long time project,’’ he said. “So, we are trying to raise money for it. By the time we get the money, and we start expending the money accordingly, virtually all the money will go back to the university. ‘’

The Geophysics lecturer, therefore, called on alumni of the university to contribute to the course of the project in order to make it a success.

He, however, identified the insufficiency of funds as one factor that has made it difficult for the state branch to do much.

Adeoti said, “It is a reality that the federal government cannot do it alone.

‘‘Therefore, we need participation of all stakeholders including the private sector, successful entrepreneurs, friends of the university/alumni, prominent alumni members, as part of our efforts in this direction.

‘‘We have intention to do more but [for] the handicap due to the paucity of funds.

‘‘We are of the opinion that this challenge could be mitigated by contribution from all of us… Our interest in this university has necessitated the programme tagged Support Our University Project (SOUP).

Speaking on the project, the national president of UNILAG Alumni, Olorunsogo, Dr. Sunny Kuku, reiterated the role of alumni association in funding the university.

He urged members to donate to the project which ‘is in line with the tenets, hopes and ambitions of the alumni association.’