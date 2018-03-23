President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting the girls who were abducted from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State. They were released on Wednesday.
The girls’ parents are also attending the meeting holding inside the Press Gallery of the Presidential Villa’s Council Chambers.
Some top government officials and security chiefs joined Buhari at the meeting, which started at 12.10pm.
