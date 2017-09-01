The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The First Lady, in her tweeter handle, thanked Nigerians for their continued prayers and support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“On this day of Eid Adha, I join all Nigerians in thanking God for the blessings he has bestowed on our country.

“I also pray for Nigeria to witness more development in the months and years to come,” she tweeted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the eid al-adha is the 10th month of Dhul Hijjah of the Islamic Calendar equivalent to 1st day of September of the Gregorian Calendar.

NAN also reports that it is a holy time for sacrifice and generosity to friends, family and the needy.

Muslims honour the Eid al-Adha as the time when Prophet Ibrahim known as Abraham to Jews and Christians was going to sacrifice his son, Isaac.

Instead, Abraham was ordered by God to slaughter an animal (ram) instead.

The eid adha (slaughtering of ram) symbolises Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah.

The period also marks the end of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.