Hajiya Diya, octogenarian mother of a businessman and owner of Shema Petroleum filling station, Nagogo Mamman, who was abducted by gunmen in Katsina State has been freed.

The 82-year-old was released on Thursday according to a family source and the state police command.

It was not clear if ransom was paid before she regained freedom.

One of her sons, Nagarhi Abubakar, also confirmed her release on his facebook wall.

The Katsina police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, who also confirmed the release said he was not aware if any ransom was paid.

According to him, the command is working to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

“Yes, she has been released and we are assiduously working to arrest perpetrators, we are working on a lead. She is in good condition, and has been relocated to Kaduna by her son,” he said.

Mrs. Diya was abducted last week Friday by five gunmen at her home in Dutsinma Local Government Area after she failed to provide money the gunmen requested.

Usman Barkiya, who attempted to rescue her from her abductors, was shot twice. He is now receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Dutsinma.