The International Organisation for Migration on Thursday night assisted 149 Nigerians back to the country.

The Programme Manager, Migration Management, IOM Nigeria, Abraham Tamrat, handed over the returnees to the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Yakubu Suleiman.

Suleiman advised the returnees to shun the urge to seek greener pastures outside the country.

He pointed out that all nations in the world were faced with various challenges as a result of the global economic meltdown.

According to him, the country has overcome the recession while most countries that Nigerians are craving to run to are still grappling with economic and social issues worst than that of Nigeria.

He said, “Nigeria has more than enough resources that can cater for our needs but it is left for every one of us to tap from any these abundant resources.

“Governments at the federal and state levels have lots of incentives for the returnees for their rehabilitation and reintegration to complement the efforts of the European Union and the IOM.”

The chartered flight by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG arrived the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc Tarmac of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 10:45 pm.