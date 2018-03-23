Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, lamented that the only notable presence of the Federal Government in Igbo land was prisons.

Ohanaeze lamented poor industrial presence in Igbo land.

Speaking through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, the group noted that there was virtually no federal establishment to provide jobs for the teeming youths of the zone.

He said, “The only federal presence in the zone are prisons and abandoned grain silos.

“Though there is ongoing work in some federal roads in the zone, the pace is very slow.”

He therefore urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to build refineries, dams, heavy duty industries and inland ports in the zone.

He also said the government should build an airport in Arochukwu or Afikpo to open up the Cross River region of Igbo land.

On the quest for more states in Igbo land and the restructuring of Nigeria, Ibegbu maintained the position of Barr Nnia Nwodo, the President General of the body that “Nigeria will not move forward until it’s restructured.”

He also called for “the immediate creation of an additional state in the South East to bring it at par with other zones of the country before further states are created in Nigeria.”