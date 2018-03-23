A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udo Udeogaranya, has urged members of the National Assembly to ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the Electoral Act.

Buhari had turned down the amended Electoral Act bill in letters addressed to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

But the party member urged the lawmakers to proceed with procedures required by law to make the amended electoral bill into an act.

He noted that they are the ones elected to represent Nigerians in national government and must carry out their duties without fear or favour.

Udeogaranya in a statement said: “I am mindful that if it was the grazing bill, the presidency will not hesitate to sign into law despite its overwhelming national rejection, but the amended electoral bill has in-fact promoted our democracy from affairs of few to affairs of many, particularly in the re-ordering of the election sequence.

“I also appeal to members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are genuine democrats and Nigerians, in general, to support and commend members of the National Assembly on this singular act of the electoral act amendment.

“The National Assembly remains the people’s assembly and Nigerian electorate that elected them from their various constituencies are in full majority support of this amended electoral act.”